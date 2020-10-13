Trump can beat Biden on issue of 'who can better restart the economy,' Karl Rove says

More than half of all Americans think they are better off now than they were in 2016, despite the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent Gallup Poll.

“Why do 56% say [they’re better off]?” asked former George W. Bush adviser and Fox News contributor Karl Rove on “Hannity”. “I think they say it because in 2017, 2018, 2019 and through February of this year, they realized they were enjoying better prosperity than they had been enjoying for years and they gave President Trump credit for it.”

By comparison, Rove pointed out, 45% of Americans said in 2012 they were better off than they had been four years prior. In 2004, 47% percent said they were better off than in 2000. In both years, the incumbent president was reelected.

“Today, even with all the difficulties we’ve got, it shows the strength of the economic issue, the issue of who can better restart the economy is one that Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden on,” he emphasized.

In order for Trump to repeat his 2016 victory, Rove suggested the president tell Americans that Biden is “not shooting straight” with the American people.

“All the president needs to do is … go around the country saying, ‘Here’s what [Biden] said. Here’s what he wants to do,’” he explained. “He led you to believe he was a different kind of guy, a traditional Democrat in the primaries. Now he’s showing his true colors, but denying that he’s in favor of all these things he’s endorsed … And Trump can do that.”