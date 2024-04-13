Trump campaigns in key battleground state; Biden will visit next week during Trump’s ‘hush money’ trial

President Biden will make a three-day campaign swing through Pennsylvania next week while former President Trump will be in court for the start of his hush money trial.

But Trump is hitting the campaign trail on Saturday with two stops in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground that may determine the outcome of the former president’s 2024 election rematch with President Biden.

The former president will hold a fundraiser in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Saturday before headlining a rally in Schnecksville, which is located in the Lehigh Valley — a highly competitive part of the northeastern swing state.

The region is also home to one of the state’s largest population of Latino voters, a group that polls suggest Trump has made gains with as he runs a third straight time for the White House.

Trump’s visit to Pennsylvania will be his third this year. He made a Feb. 9 stop in Harrisburgh to address NRA members gathered at the group’s Great American Outdoor Show.

And days later, Trump made an unusual stop in Philadelphia at ‘Sneaker Con’ — a major trade show — to hawk new Trump-branded sneakers.

The former president’s latest trip to Pennsylvania comes a week and a half ahead of the state’s primary, where the presidential contest is drawing little interest as both Trump and Biden last month clinched the Republican and Democratic nominations.

Pennsylvania is one of six battleground states where Biden narrowly edged Trump in the presidential election four years ago to capture the White House.

Most of the latest public opinion polls in Pennsylvania suggest a close contest between Biden and Trump for the state’s 19 electoral votes.

The president returns to the state where he was born on Tuesday, for three days of events in Pennsylvania, where his political advisers say Biden aims to spotlight his plans to raise taxes for the wealthiest Americans and corporations as he paints contrasts with Trump on economic issues.

Biden kicks off the three-day swing with a speech in Scranton, where he spent part of his childhood. The president has repeatedly returned to the working-class city in northeastern Pennsylvania as he’s made populist pitches to Americans.

The president will head to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, followed by a campaign event Thursday in Philadelphia. Biden’s swing through Pennsylvania will come as Trump makes history as the first current or former president in the nation’s history to go on trial.

Trump’s hush-money trial will get underway Monday in a New York City courtroom.

The former president — who is being tried on 34 state felony charges — is accused of falsifying business records in relation to hush-money payments during the 2016 election he made to Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about his alleged affair with the adult film actress.

Trump has repeatedly denied falsifying business records as well as the alleged sexual encounter with Daniels.

