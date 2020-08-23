Trump campaign unveils convention speakers, POTUS to speak every night
President Trump will not just be delivering an address on the final night of this week’s Republican National Convention to accept his nomination for the presidential election — he will be appearing every night of the convention.
Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller confirmed the reports during an appearance on NBC‘s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.
“You’ll have President Trump speaking at various parts of each of the nights,” Miller said.
A Trump campaign official told Fox News that the president’s actual speech will take place Thursday, but that Trump will be “actively engaged in each night” of the convention. According to the New York Times, Trump is set to appear each night during the 10 p.m. hour.
The Trump campaign announced the full roster of speakers for the convention on Sunday. The list shows that other members of the Trump family will appear each night, including first lady Melania Trump, the president’s children: Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald Jr., and Eric — and Eric’s wife Lara Trump.
Other speakers will include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and UFC president Dana White.
Here is the full list provided by the Trump campaign.
Monday
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones
Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Natalie Harp
Charlie Kirk
Kim Klacik
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Sean Parnell
Andrew Pollack
Donald Trump, Jr.
Tanya Weinreis
Tuesday
First Lady Melania Trump
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Florida Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson
Jason Joyce
Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump
Wednesday
Vice President Mike Pence
Second Lady Karen Pence
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
Kellyanne Conway
Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne
Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane
Clarence Henderson
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump
Thursday
President Donald J. Trump
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.
Ivanka Trump
Ja’Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Dana White