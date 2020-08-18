Trump campaign slams first night of Democratic convention as a 'Hollywood-produced infomercial'

The Trump campaign blasted the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention as a “Hollywood-produced infomercial,” while warning that the “radical socialist leftist takeover of Joe Biden is complete.”

“Perhaps it was just an oversight, but the first night of the Democrat convention left out the fact that Joe Biden would raise taxes on more than 80 percent of Americans by at least $4 trillion,” Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement Monday night.

MICHELLE OBAMA, IN DNC SPEECH, RIPS TRUMP WHITE HOUSE FOR ‘CHAOS’ AND ‘LACK OF EMPATHY’

“Also missing was his open borders policy, with amnesty and work permits for 11 million illegal aliens. There was no mention of Joe Biden’s desire to cut police funding, kill ten million energy jobs with a green new deal, or give free healthcare to illegal aliens, but in fairness, it was only the first night,” Gidley said.

Gidley added: “Democrats can try to conceal the dangerous truth with a Hollywood-produced infomercial, but they can’t hide the fact that the radical socialist leftist takeover of Joe Biden is complete.”

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also accused convention speakers of failing to highlight any Biden policies.

“During this underwhelming DNC, there’s been a whole lot of singing but ZERO explaining of how Joe will create jobs, end riots, stop innocent loss of life in our streets,” McEnany tweeted. “Joe will DESTROY our economy, DEFUND our police, SURRENDER our communities to the anarchists!”

Monday’s event included brief remarks from lawmakers like Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and governors like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo—those speeches, though, were weaved in between pre-recorded musical performances from from artists including Leon Bridges and Maggie Rogers, and a video featuring Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising.”

Trump campaign strategist Brad Parscale tweeted during the program: “Is this the Democratic National Convention or a Hollywood award show?”

Meanwhile, when the events wrapped on Monday night, the Trump campaign hosted its first night of “The Real Joe Biden,” a nightly recap of the Democrats’ nightly events at the convention, as part of their rapid response efforts and counter-programming.

The rebuttal was hosted Monday night by Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp and 2020 Strategic Adviser Boris Epshteyn, and will featured guests, including GOP National Spokeswoman Liz Harrington and Citizens United President David Bossie.

Those on Team Trump on Monday night highlighted the fact that the majority of Monday night’s events were not focused on Biden and his potential presidency, but on criticizing the Trump administration–an effort which Trump campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes called an “indictment” of the United States.

“They only have an agenda of hating Donald Trump,” Bossie said during the campaign’s recap program. “The American people are smarter than that.”

CUOMO CALLS CORONAVIRUS ‘EUROPEAN VIRUS’ IN TRUMP-BASHING DNC SPEECH

He added: “They’re going to see that this is an election about big issues and where America is going to be for their children. This is the most important election of our lifetime—this one is consequential.”

In previewing night two of the Democratic Convention, Bossie predicted “more Trump derangement syndrome.”

“They don’t have an agenda. That’s all they have,” he said.

Schlapp weighed in, saying that the Democrats’ “agenda is to transform America as we know it.”

The comments from Team Trump come after night one of the 2020 Democratic Convention, which featured lawmakers, governors, and even former first lady Michelle Obama slamming President Trump and his administration, and making the case for a Joe Biden presidency.

Monday’s event was hosted by actress Eva Longoria, and included brief remarks from lawmakers like Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; and a headliner speech from former first lady Michelle Obama, who warned that Trump is “the wrong president for our country.”

“He has had more than enough time…He is clearly in over his head,” Obama said. “He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.”

She added: “it is what it is.”

Obama went on to warn: “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can, and they will if we don’t make a change in this election.”

“If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” she said. “I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith.”