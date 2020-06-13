Trump campaign says 300,000 people applied for tickets to Oklahoma rally

Around 300,000 people have applied for tickets to President Trump‘s first scheduled rally since states began efforts to resume activities following weeks of lockdown measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the campaign.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Friday tweeted the figure for the June 19 event at the 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

“Trump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa is hottest ticket ever!” he posted. “Over 200K tickets already & it’s not even political season. Looking at a 2nd event in town to get more people to be w/ @realDonaldTrump Gonna be GREAT in the most open state in nation! Register.”

He later corrected the tweet to note an uptick in applications.

The rally will Trump’s first in weeks. Applicants are required to sign a waiver releasing the Trump campaign from responsibility from possible exposure to the coronavirus.

“By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury,” a disclaimer reads.

Hillary Clinton tweeted Friday: “If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them.”

In a statement, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, said the visit confirms the state is a “national example in responsibly and safely reopening.”

The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma spiked by 222 in the past 24 hours, officials said Friday, the largest single-day increase since the first cases were reported in the state, KOKH-TV reported.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a long-awaited set of guidelines about how to minimize the everyday risk of contracting COVID-19 as communities began to resume daily life.

The risk increases as gatherings grow larger where it is difficult to practice social distancing, the agency said.

The staging and attendance of such events should be in accordance with what local health officials are advising, based on much the coronavirus is spreading in a particular community, the CDC’s Dr. Jay Butler said in a Friday call with reporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.