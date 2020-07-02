Trump campaign, RNC smash fundraising records in June

President Trump‘s reelection campaign, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and joint fundraising ventures announced a record-setting quarter in which they raised more than $266 million — $131 million of which came in the month of June alone.

The $131 million raised in June “eclipses the total raised in any single month of 2016,” according to a press release from the Trump campaign.

The second-quarter total is $111 million more than the first quarter of 2020, marking a “71 percent increase,” the campaign said.

The Trump campaign, RNC and joint committees took in an average of $4.3 million per day in the month of June, driven by a record-setting single-day figure of $14 million on Trump’s birthday, June 14, according to the campaign.

The joint Trump reelection effort has raised more than $947 million in the past two years and has over $295 million cash on hand, according to the release.

“The Trump campaign’s monumental June fundraising haul proves that people are voting with their wallets and that enthusiasm behind President Trump’s reelection is only growing,” Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale said. “No one is excited about Joe Biden, which is why he has to rely so heavily on surrogates like Barack Obama and radical Hollywood elites. In stark contrast, President Trump is tapping into support from real Americans all across the country who have reaped the benefits of his America First agenda.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also commented on the numbers and said they’re proof that the majority of American voters are supportive of Trump, as he gears up for his November showdown with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“After yet another haul of record-breaking support, the voters are speaking loud and clear — they support President Trump,” she said. “As Joe Biden remains hidden in his basement, President Trump is leading this country to a Great American Comeback that will reignite our economy, restore law and order, and usher in a new era of strength.”

The RNC also recently announced the hiring of an additional 300 field staffers, bringing the total “Trump Victory Operation” in key states to more than 1,100, which is nearly double that of the Biden campaign, according to the release.