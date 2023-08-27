Trump campaign raises $7.1 million in fundraising since mugshot was taken Thursday, Fox News confirms

The Trump 2024 presidential campaign confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that they have pulled in nearly $20 million in fundraising over the last three weeks, which coincides with the federal indictment in Washington, D.C. and mugshot from Atlanta seen around the world.

Former President Trump’s camp said of the almost $20 million, $7.1 million was collected after his mugshot was taken in Atlanta on Thursday evening.

Trump’s team said they raked in $4.18 million on Friday, which was the highest grossing day of the entire campaign.

The campaign added that they expect to cross the $20 million mark in fundraising in a few days.

“Organic money has skyrocketed, especially after President Trump tweeted out the picture along with the website,” the campaign told Fox News.

The spike in fundraising also appears to be fueled, in part, by merchandise they have been selling through their online store.

Once Trump was taken into custody, the campaign started selling shirts, posters, bumper stickers and beverage coolers, all with Trump’s mugshot.

The items also include the tagline, “NEVER SURRENDER!”

Politico first reported the Trump fundraising news on Saturday evening, which was confirmed by his campaign team to Fox News.