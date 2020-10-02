Trump campaign postpones events involving president, family

The Trump campaign announced Friday that President Trump’s events are being temporarily postponed, or moved to a virtual setting, after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“All previously announced campaign events involving the president’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said Friday. “In addition, previously announced events involving members of the first family are also being temporarily postponed.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP, FIRST LADY TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, SET TO QUARANTINE AT WHITE HOUSE

Stepien added that “all other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead.”

“Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events,” Stepien continued. “Any further information about the president will come from the White House.”

The campaign’s statement comes after the president and first lady early Friday announced that they tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House, on Friday, said that both the president and the first lady were experiencing “mild symptoms” of the novel coronavirus, and that the president is working from the residence.

The president and first lady announced, just before 1 a.m. Friday, that they both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” the president tweeted early Friday. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

“The president does have mild symptoms, and as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good, we continue to look at that for all of the American people,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday.

Meadows said that the president “continues, not only to be in good spirits, but very energetic.”

Meadows, though, did not elaborate on the types of symptoms the president was experiencing, or any potential treatments the president’s medical team was reviewing.

The first lady also was experiencing symptoms, tweeting Friday: “Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, the president’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, confirmed Trump and the first lady’s positive COVID-19 tests.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-coV-2- virus,” Conley said. “The president and first lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP EXPERIENCING ‘MILD SYMPTOMS’ AFTER POSITIVE COVID TEST

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” he continued.

He added: “Rest assured I expected the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

The president and first lady’s positive coronavirus tests came just hours after news surfaced that senior White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden said Friday he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus, days after the former vice president appeared on the debate stage with the president.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden tweeted.

“Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Meanwhile, Biden’s primary care physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor also released a statement Friday, saying: “Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today, and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician.”

The Biden campaign told Fox News that Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was tested Thursday, as part of the campaign’s routine testing, and tested negative.