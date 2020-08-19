Trump campaign on Biden's formal nomination: ‘His supervisors from the radical left are now formally in charge'

The Trump campaign reacted to the second night of the Democratic National Convention by arguing that now that Joe Biden is officially the Democratic nominee for president, “his supervisors from the radical left are now formally in charge.”

“Someone should have explained to Joe Biden that he is now the official nominee of the Democrat Party, meaning his supervisors from the radical left are now formally in charge,” Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

Murtaugh said that while the Democratic Convention was counting delegates Tuesday night, “somebody should have been totaling the $4 trillion in new taxes Joe Biden would heap on Americans if elected.”

DEMOCRATS FORMALLY NOMINATE JOE BIDEN IN VIRTUAL ROLL CALL

Biden has proposed raising income taxes and Social Security taxes on those who make over $400,000.

“Another informative exercise would have been for each state delegation to announce how many jobs Biden’s failed policies have killed in their communities, through high taxes and regulations, disastrous trade deals, and coddling of economic rivals like China,” Murtaugh said.

At the same time, former Secretary of State John Kerry accused President Trump in the convention’s second night of “writing love letters to dictators.”

“When this president goes overseas, it isn’t a goodwill mission, it’s a blooper reel. He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators,” Kerry said.

CONWAY CLAIMS DNC SPEAKERS ATTACKING TRUMP TO DISTRACT FROM ‘FECKLESS, RECKLESS AND CANTANKEROUS’ BIDEN

“While television networks will never get that time back, someone should have explained that Biden will give taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens and award them work permits so they can compete with Americans for jobs,” Murtaugh continued.

Biden has proposed an expansion of the Affordable Care Act which would provide the 12 million immigrants who are here illegally with “a public option and they’d be able to buy in just like anyone else could.”

The night featured speeches from prominent Democrats such as Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Caroline Kennedy and Sally Yates. Bush administration Secretary of State Colin Powell also delivered an adrdress. One of the nation’s more controversial speakers was former President Bill Clinton.

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee, ahead of their convention next week, hit right back at the night’s speakers.

“Pres. Trump has spent his presidency righting the wrongs of Bill Clinton & Joe Biden’s record of failed policies,” the RNC tweeted.

Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary, mocked the convention format as a metaphor, ripping “transitionless doldrums of unenthusiastic Biden surrogates, very emblematic of his base.”

Republicans and Democrats seemed to agree that Biden’s wife, Jill’s, address, which concluded the night, was one of the more powerful moments.

“Tonight, Jill Biden did a very good job representing herself and Joe in the causes they believe in,” tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “She’s an outstanding person who has led a consequential life.”

“Jill Biden seems like an amazing person,” wrote Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell. “I love that she taught at a community college.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Honestly, this Jill Biden pitch is the best pitch for Biden. And perhaps the only pitch for Biden. She’s doing a really good job with this,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro wrote on Twitter.