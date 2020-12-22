Trump campaign manager launching firm to work with outgoing president

President Trump’s reelection campaign manager Bill Stepien is joining two other top members of Trump’s 2020 campaign team in setting up a political consulting firm that would likely work with the soon-to-be former president as he stays engaged in Republican Party politics.

Stepien is teaming up with Justin Clark, who served as Trump deputy campaign manager, and Nick Trainer, who steered the team’s battleground states efforts, to relaunch National Public Affairs, two sources with knowledge of their plans confirmed to Fox News.

TRUMP MEETS AT WHITE HOUSE WITH HOUSE GOP ALLIES TO PLOT ELECTORAL COLLEGE OBJECTIONS

Stepien and Clark set up the political shop in 2019, when they were working as consultants on the president’s re-election effort. But when Stepien replaced Brad Parscale as campaign manager in July, and Clark took over as deputy campaign manager, they took leave from the firm.

The news – first reported by Politico earlier on Tuesday – comes as the president is flirting with a 2024 bid to return to the White House. And it comes as Trump has put down numerous markers that he’ll remain very active -and likely very influential – in GOP politics in the 2022 election cycle.

Trump has backed his ally, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, for another two-year term steering the national party committee. He has also hauled in well over $200 million since the November election, with much of the fundraising headed to a leadership political action committee he set up days after the Nov. 3 contest.

WOULD A TRUMP 2024 BID FREEZE OUT GOP NOMINATION RIVALS?

The president has also taken to Twitter, suggesting he would back primary challengers to Republican Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Mike DeWine of Ohio, when they’re up for reelection in two years, as well as GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Stepien, Clark and Trainer are likely to work with Trump if he gets involved in these and other races, and are also likely to help pro-Trump candidates running in the 2022 cycle.