Trump campaign kicks off Florida 'Fighters Against Socialism' bus tour

Donald Trump Jr. made the first of four campaign stops in Florida at the Tampa Convention Center on Sunday, as part of a statewide bus tour to argue that a Joe Biden presidency would lead the United States toward socialism.

“Your freedoms are at stake here,” Trump Jr. said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“This time it’s real,” he added. “Because you have socialism and Marxism on the ballot.”

Norma Camero-Reno from Venezuela, who also leads the group Casa Venezuela Tampa Bay said, “How close we are, right at the edge of a cliff. If we don’t elect President Trump, we are going to lose this country.”

Patsy Sanchez, a University of South Florida administrator whose family escaped Cuba during the 1980s added, “The Cuban people did not think it could happen to them.”

Sanchez’s father was jailed for 17 years as a political dissident against the government of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro. She eventually escaped on the Mariel boatlift in 1980.

Trump Jr. went on to accuse Democrats of using their presidential candidate, Joe Biden, as a frontman to sneak in a more radical agenda and partisan political cabinet, under the cover of darkness.

“[Biden’s] the camouflage to get Kamala Harris in,” he said. “He’s the camouflage to get Bernie Sanders in … AOC.”

Trump Jr. highlighted the difficulties of supporting conservatism and Trump in the current political climate, saying that the free exchange of ideas and speech is under attack from radical elements.

“It’s not easy to be a Trump supporter,” he said. “I understand that I’m the son of a successful guy… I’m not allowed to have an opinion. If I do have an opinion, I am canceled.”

Mixed martial arts fighter Jorge Masvidal of Miami also spoke, saying, “God bless America… God bless the greatest country in the f–king world.”

The other campaign events will be in Orlando, Coconut Creek and Miami – where the team will be joined by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the final rally.