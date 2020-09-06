Trump campaign hits back on Biden's claims of 'K-shaped' economic recovery

The Trump campaign hit back on Sunday on the Biden camp’s questioning of the economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic – slamming Biden’s handling of the economy during his time as vice president and trying to tie the Democratic candidate in with his party’s more progressive wing.

Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for the Trump campaign, defended the White House’s efforts to jumpstart an ailing U.S. economy during the public health crisis and warned that if Biden is elected he would “kill the recovery.”

“It’s going to be a very clear choice,” Murtaugh told Fox News, adding that Biden will raise taxes and implement policies under the Green New Deal.

Murtaugh’s comments come as the Biden campaign has seized on comments from some economists who have described the economy recovery as “K-shaped.”

“Folks have to ask themselves: Is this recovery working for you?” Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders said earlier on “Fox News Sunday.” “It is going well, going up for folks at the top, but for folks who are middle class or below, it is going down.”

While a recent Department of Labor report found that the U.S. regained 1.4 million jobs in August, Sanders cast doubt on whether the economy is truly getting better for much of the country, particularly middle-class and low-income families.

Sanders went on to say that the recovery is not going well for working families, stating that many small businesses remain closed and those who have gone back to work but whose jobs do not allow them to work remotely are at a higher risk of catching coronavirus.

When asked about the “K-shaped” recovery, Murtaugh balked that working-class and middle-class Americans – many of whom voted for Trump in 2016 – are not benefiting from a rebounding economy.

“That’s not the way we view and that’s not the way 10.5 Americans view it who have returned to work,” he said.

Murtaugh also brushed aside concerns that Trump is down in the polls – saying that public polling oversamples Democrats and adding that the campaign’s own internal polls have the president doing well in key battleground states.

The polls in recent weeks have shown a slight narrowing of the gap between Biden and Trump, but a RealClearPolitics average of national polls still has Biden holding close to a seven-point advantage over Trump.