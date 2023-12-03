Trump calls out immigration crisis during Iowa caucus rally, says he will keep world peaceful, safe

Former President Donald Trump rallied voters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, during a “Commit to Caucus” campaign event Saturday, focusing on his agenda and calling out “the worst, most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America.”

“We don’t like corrupt politicians like Joe Biden. Without question, this is the worst president, most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America without question,” Trump exclaimed, in anticipation of next month’s Iowa GOP presidential caucuses. “And I promise you this, if you put me back in the White House there, rain will be over and America will be a free nation once again.”

When speaking about keeping America safe, Trump said he would immediately implement travel restrictions on terror-plagued countries.

“I will immediately restore and expand the Trump travel ban on entry from terror-plagued countries and I will implement strong ideological screening on all immigrants as we have no choice,” he said. “If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihad[ists], then we don’t want you in our country, and you’re not going to come into our country.”

Adding to his remarks on a travel ban and current unrest in the Middle East, Trump pointed to the historic Abraham Accords, and described how he would make sure there was worldwide peace once again if elected.

“So for four straight years, I kept America safe. I kept Ukraine safe. None of this stuff would have happened. And I kept the entire world safe,” Trump said.

Trump added he would do everything in his power to keep the United States out of a war.

“I will prevent World War III. I will prevent it. On my first day back in the White House, I will terminate every open-border policy of the Biden administration, stop the invasion on our southern border, and begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” Trump said.

“We are a nation that has lost its way, but we are not going to allow this horror to continue. Three years ago, we were a great nation, and we will soon be a great nation again,” he said.