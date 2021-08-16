Trump calls on Biden to ‘resign in disgrace’ over crisis in Afghanistan

Former President Donald Trump Sunday called on President Biden to “resign in disgrace” over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and other issues.

“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” the former president wrote in a statement.

The Taliban have rapidly taken control of most of the country as insurgent forces enter the capital city of Kabul, where US troops have been sent to evacuate the embassy.

Mobs of panicked people can be seen at the Kabul airport frantically trying to flee the city on Sunday.

Trump’s administration had negotiated the terms of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by May 1. Trump even considered withdrawing troops from the region before leaving office.

When Biden announced that he planned to fully withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, he was slammed by Trump, who insisted Biden “keep as close” as possible to his own goal of getting the troops out on May 1.

“I made early withdraw possible by already pulling much of our billions of dollars of equipment out and, more importantly, reducing our military presence to less than 2,000 troops from the 16,000 level that was there (likewise in Iraq, and zero troops in Syria except for the area where we KEPT THE OIL),” he said in an email to supporters in April.

Republicans have blasted Biden for the current crisis in the country, where the US had maintained a presence for 20 years.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said the US troop pullout has been “an unmitigated disaster of epic proportions” on Sunday.

Biden was also criticized by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who told Fox News on Thursday the situation would not have happened if Trump were still in office.