Trump calls Kamala Harris’ meeting with Netanyahu ‘terrible and insulting’

Former President Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris’ meeting with the Israeli prime minister “terrible and insulting” Saturday, claiming the White House disrespected the Middle East ally.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with both President Biden and Harris in Washington, D.C., Thursday,

“P.M. Netanyahu of Israel had a terrible and ‘insulting’ meeting in D.C. with Kamala Harris, who also refused to preside over Congress during his speech, which is an obligation of the V.P. Rarely has such a thing happened,” Trump wrote on his social media site, Truth Social.

“Her ineptness will greatly prolong the war and delay the hostage release,” the former president continued. “The same people that embarrassed us in AFGHANISTAN with their gross incompetence, are the ones who are telling Israel not to fight any longer with Hamas. Forget October 7th, they say!”

The post put the word “insulting” in quotations, but it is unclear if Trump was intending to directly quote the prime minister. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

An Israeli official told Axios Netanyahu was unhappy with Harris mentioning civilian deaths in Gaza and the “dire humanitarian situation there.”

The White House pushed back against those reports Friday, with one aide telling Fox News, “I don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Trump went on to repeat an idea he has conveyed in the past, that he is the only rational candidate for Jewish Americans. He offered the same sentiment about Catholic Americans.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Kamala, or a Democrat, should immediately have their head examined. Likewise Catholics, who are being persecuted by this Administration, should not be voting for Radical Left Kamala. VOTE TRUMP 2024. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

The White House meeting came before Netanyahu’s meeting Friday with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

