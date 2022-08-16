Trump calls for Mar-a-Lago affidavit release, denounces FBI raid: “No way to justify”

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump unleashed his latest rant against the FBI search of his home on his social media platform late Monday night and called for the immediate release of the “completely unredacted” affidavit that was used to justify the raid.

“There is no way to justify the unannounced RAID of Mar-a-Lago,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “The home of the 45th President of the United States (who got more votes, by far, than any sitting President in the history of our Country!).”

Trump also references “gun toting FBI Agents” and “the Department of ‘Justice'” in his post.

“But, in the interest of TRANSPARENCY, I call for the immediate release of the completely Unredacted Affidavit pertaining to this horrible and shocking BREAK-IN,” the business mogul continued. “Also, the Judge on this case should recuse!”

The former president’s latest tirade comes after the DOJ filed a motion to block the release of the affidavit used to search the Florida mansion.

The Justice Department says it would comply with a court order to partially unseal the affidavit, but “respectfully requests an opportunity to provide the Court with proposed redactions.”

A judge had unsealed the search warrant on Friday after the government had “determined that these materials could be released without significant harm to its investigation,” the Justice Department wrote.

Despite their opposition to the release of the affidavit, the Justice Department attested that it would not block the release of any other documents related to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, including the warrant’s cover sheets.

Trump has doubled-down on his attacks against the nation’s intelligence agencies, standing firm in his assertion that the searches and seizures are part of a political plot to prevent him from running for president again.



“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,” he wrote on his Truth Social account earlier on Monday. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country.”