Trump calls Afghanistan Taliban takeover most ‘humiliating event in the history of the United States’

Former President Trump on the one-year anniversary of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan is now calling the power grab “the most embarrassing, incompetent, and humiliating event in the history of the United States.”

Trump made the remark on his Truth Social account after the Islamic fundamentalist group swept into the capital of Kabul prior to the U.S. military’s tumultuous departure from the country one year ago today.

“The Afghanistan disaster of exactly one year ago was the most embarrassing, incompetent, and humiliating event in the history of the United States,” Trump said.

“Not the fact that we left, I was the one that got our soldier count down to 2 thousand in preparation for leaving,” Trump continued, “but the way we left, taking the military out first, 13 dead soldiers (with many badly injured), leaving many Americans behind, and giving the enemy over 85 Billion Dollars worth of the best military equipment in the world. So Sad!”

Fox News’ Trey Yingst reported live from Kabul on Monday as Taliban members rode through the city in the back of trucks waving flags with guns in hand to commemorate their takeover of the country.

“The United Nations now estimates 97% of Afghans are at risk of falling below the poverty line,” Yingst said on “Fox & Friends” Monday. He explained that more than one million children under the age of 5 are acutely malnourished in the Taliban-controlled country.

Yingst noted that women in Afghanistan cannot be out at night alone, must be covered when in public and cannot serve in senior government roles. He said most teenage girls are barred from a secondary education.

Taliban spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, however, told Yingst that women are still free.

“The laws of the country regulate how people conduct themselves when in the public. That does not in any shape, way or form mean that someone is free or is not free,” Qahar Balkhi said.

Fox News’ Amy Nelson contributed to this report.