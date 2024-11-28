Trump Cabinet nominees, appointees targeted with ‘violent, unAmerican threats’

EXCLUSIVE: Nearly a dozen of President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees and other appointees tapped for the incoming administration were targeted Tuesday night with “violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” prompting a “swift” law enforcement response, Fox News Digital has learned.

The “attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting,’” according to Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman and incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. One of the officials issued a statement describing his incident as having involved a “pipe bomb threat” with “a pro-Palestinian themed message.”

Sources told Fox News Digital that John Ratcliffe, the nominee to be CIA director; Pete Hegseth, the nominee for secretary of defense; and Rep. Elise Stefanik, the nominee for UN ambassador, were among those targeted. Brooke Rollins, who Trump has tapped to be secretary of agriculture, and Lee Zeldin, Trump’s nominee to be EPA administrator, separately revealed they were also targeted.

PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP APPOINTS THREE KEY POSITION IN WHITE HOUSE OFFICES

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” she told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. “In response, law enforcement acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

Local law enforcement officials responded to the threats and visited the homes of several nominees and appointees, Fox News Digital has learned. New York State Police said in a statement that members and K9 units “trained in explosives detection swept” Stefanik’s home in Saratoga “and did not locate any explosive devices.”

The FBI also issued a statement on Wednesday noting the bureau was “aware” of the spate of incidents.

“The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners,” it said. “We take all potential threats seriously and, as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”

Leavitt said Trump and the transition team “are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future.”

TRUMP HIT FOR HIRING LOYALISTS LIKE PAM BONDI: DOESN’T EVERY PRESIDENT DO THAT?

“With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us,” she said.

Zeldin was among several officials who posted on social media or released statements about being targeted. He also revealed details about his particular incident.

“A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at my home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message,” the Zeldin statement read. “My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops. We are thankful for the swift actions taken by local officers to keep our family, neighbors, and local community secure.”

Stefanik’s office confirmed in a post on X that she was one of the targets of the incident.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three-year-old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence,” the post stated. “New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism. We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7.”

Rollins, in a post on X, said her “home and family” were threatened.

“This morning, we learned that a threat was issued against our home and family,” she wrote. “Thanks to the swift efforts by the @fortworthpd we were unharmed and quickly returned home. I want to express my deep gratitude to the law-enforcement professionals who did their utmost, in both speed and expertise, to protect us — as they protect our community every single day.”

Hegseth, a former “Fox & Friends Weekend” host, revealed later on Wednesday that he and his family were targeted in a recent bomb threat.

TRUMP APPOINTS TULSI GABBARD AS DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: ‘FEARLESS SPIRIT’

In an X post, Hegseth said that he was approached by authorities about a credible bomb threat earlier that morning.

“This morning, a police officer arrived at our home – where our seven children were still sleeping,” the former Army National Guard officer wrote. “The officer notified my wife and I that they had received a credible pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family.”

Hegseth added that his family is safe, and the threat has since been cleared.

“We want to thank law enforcement for their professionalism and bravery,” Hegseth wrote. “I will not be bullied or intimidated. Never.”

“President Trump has called on me to serve – and that is what I intend to do,” he added.

Trump’s pick for Labor secretary, GOP Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, as well as his choice to lead the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Scott Turner, posted on social media that they were also targeted.

“Last night, my family and I were targeted with a pipe bomb threat at our Oregon home,” DeRemer posted on X. “Thanks to the quick response of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, we are safe. We deeply appreciate their dedication to protecting our community.”

TRUMP TAPS FCC MEMBER BRENDAN CARR TO LEAD AGENCY: ‘WARRIOR FOR FREE SPEECH’

“On the eve of Thanksgiving, my home was targeted by a bomb threat, as were the homes of several of my colleagues,” Turner posted on X. “I’m grateful for the swift and professional response from local law enforcement in ensuring everyone’s safety. Nothing will shake my resolve to serve in @realDonaldTrump’s administration and bring much-needed change to @HUDgov.”

Local police officials in Florida also released a statement that a family member of Matt Gaetz, who recently withdrew himself as Trump’s attorney general nominee, received a threat, but it is unclear if there is any connection to the other threats.

“We received notification of a bomb threat referencing former Congressman Matt Gaetz’s supposed mailbox at a home in the Niceville area around 9 a.m. this morning,” the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office posted on Facebook. “A family member resides at the address but former Congressman Gaetz is NOT a resident. The mailbox however was cleared and no devices were located. The immediate area was also searched with negative results.”

A White House spokesperson said Wednesday in a statement that President Biden has been briefed on the situation.

“The White House is in touch with federal law enforcement and the President-elect’s team, and continues to monitor the situation closely,” the spokesperson said. “Federal law enforcement’s response, alongside state and local authorities, remains ongoing. The President and the Administration unequivocally condemn threats of political violence.”

MEXICAN PRESIDENT MIGHT BE CHANGING VIEW ON US AS TRUMP WIN SENDS WARNING TO RULING SOCIALISTS

Incoming Trump border czar Tom Homan spoke with Fox News on “The Story” on Wednesday and said that up until today he had not been taking threats against himself and his family “seriously,” but after the recent developments with other officials being threatened, he now does.

The threats come mere months after Trump survived two assassination attempts.

Just days before accepting the Republican nomination, Trump was shot at a rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. During the event, Trump was displaying a chart highlighting skyrocketing illegal immigration under the Biden-Harris administration. As he turned toward the chart, he was hit by a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear by the now-deceased would-be-assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks. Trump credits the chart for saving his life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weeks later, in September, another would-be-assassin hid in the bushes at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The alleged gunman, Ryan Wesley Routh, had an AK-47-style rifle pointing through the fence toward Trump as the GOP nominee was golfing. Trump was rushed off the golf course by U.S. Secret Service agents unharmed.

Fox News Digital’s Andrew Mark Miller and Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.