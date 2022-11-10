Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race: ‘I got more votes’

Former President Trump took a victory lap on social media to commend Republicans, especially the more than 200 he endorsed, for crucial victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

He also commented on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could become a rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, and his triumphant re-election.

“Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 Million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year, 5.7 Million to 4.6 Million? Just asking?” Trump said Wednesday in a series of posts on Truth Social, his preferred social media platform.

The former president has remained mostly quiet on DeSantis, and the Florida governor was notably missing from Trump’s Election Day victory party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

RON DESANTIS DEFEATS CHARLIE CRIST IN CLOSELY WATCHED FLORIDA GUBERNATORIAL RACE

Their cold war has sparked some discussion among Republicans that the party is splitting into multiple factions, including Trump supporters, DeSantis supporters and those that do not identify with either camp.

Trump later admitted to voting for DeSantis.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump spoke with Fox News Digital, celebrating the “tremendous success” Republicans had in the midterm election results.

“There is a fake news narrative that I was furious — it is just the opposite,” Trump told Fox News Digital, rejecting reports he was less than pleased with his endorsed candidates’ performances. “The people I endorsed did very well. I was batting 98.6% in the primaries, and 216 to 19 in the general election — that is amazing.”

“All these guys that are winning are my people,” the former president said, noting key victories for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, newly elected Ohio Sen. JD Vance, and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.

He also commented on Republicans coming up short in Pennsylvania’s Senate race.

“Oz worked very hard, but there were forces against him,” Trump said. “Oz is a great guy. He had a lot of immovable forces against him.”

TRUMP TOUTS ‘TREMENDOUS’ WINS FOR ENDORSED CANDIDATES, SAYS ‘WHY WOULD ANYTHING CHANGE?’ ON 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT

Just after midnight on Thursday morning, Trump echoed his endorsement record repeating the line that the election was “a very big victory” for Republicans.

“While in certain ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory – 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General – Who has ever done better than that?”



Several crucial and potentially legislative majority-deciding races are still awaiting results, including three Senate seats are still up for grabs: Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

In Nevada, Trump endorsed Adam Laxalt, who is trailing Democrat incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto by a very narrow margin.

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MAKE A ‘BIG ANNOUNCEMENT’ ON NOV. 15

In Arizona, Trump endorsed Blake Masters, who is trailing behind Democrat incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly.

In Georgia, Trump endorsed Herschel Walker, who is preparing for a run-off election — and additional weeks of campaigning — against Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Trump is also expected to make his own announcement regarding the 2024 presidential election, though some of his advisors have instructed him to hold off until after Walker’s run-off.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.