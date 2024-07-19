Trump breaks out immigration chart shown right before assassination attempt: ‘Saved my life’

Former President Donald Trump showed off a chart on immigration during the Republican National Convention Thursday night that he credits with literally saving his life last Saturday

“Less than four years ago, I handed this administration the strongest border in American history, but you can see on the chart that saved my life… that was the chart that saved my life,” Trump said as the chart was put up on the screen behind him.

During Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last week, Trump pivoted to point to the same chart when shots rang out, striking the former president in the right ear. Many have credited Trump turning to the chart, which shows the number of illegal immigrants entering the country, for saving his life, noting that the former president turned to look at it just as he was hit with the bullet.

TRUMP GETS THUNDEROUS, STANDING OVATION AS HE ENTERS STAGE FOR RNC SPEECH

Trump told the audience how proud he was of the chart, noting that it showed a dive in illegal crossings under his administration before a spike in crossings over the last few years.

“Oh there it is, that’s pretty good, wow,” Trump said after noticing the chart was now on the screen at the RNC. “Last time I put up that chart I never really got to look at it. Without this chart, I would not be here today.”

HULK HOGAN ENDORSES TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT AT RNC: ‘LET TRUMP-A-MANIA MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN’

Trump was injured in the attack, which claimed the life of Pennsylvania firefighter Corey Comperatore and injured two other rally attendees, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

Trump paid tribute to them as well during his remarks Thursday, calling those injured men “great warriors.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Tragically, the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, and seriously wounded two other great warriors. David Dutch and James Copenhaver. I spoke to all three families of these tremendous people — our love and prayers are with them, and always will be,” Trump said.

“Corey, a highly respected former fire chief… was accompanied by his wife Helen… and two precious daughters. He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets… what a fine man he was,” Trump added.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.