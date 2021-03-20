Trump boosts Julia Letlow in Louisiana House race to succeed her late husband

Former President Trump urged his supporters to back Julia Letlow Saturday in the special election House race in Louisana to succeed her late husband, Luke, who died after contracting coronavirus.

“Julia Letlow is outstanding and so necessary to help save our Second Amendment, at the border, and for our military and vets,” Trump wrote in a statement released Saturday. “Louisiana, get out and vote today—she will never disappoint! Julia has my complete and total endorsement.”

Trump had previously endorsed Letlow on March 10 and sought to boost her turnout Saturday with a fresh statement of support.

The special election to fill out the remainder of Republican Luke Letlow’s term is underway in the 5th congressional district. A total of 12 candidates are in Saturday’s race.

Luke Letlow died suddenly on Dec. 29, 2020, at the age of 41 from complications of coronavirus. He was to be sworn in on Jan. 3 to represent the 5th congressional district. He left behind his wife and two young children.

Julia Letlow, a higher education professional, launched her congressional bid in January with a pledge to “continue the mission Luke started — to stand up for our Christian values, to fight for our rural agricultural communities, and to deliver real results to move our state forward,” Letlow, R-La., said at the time.

Letlow cast her vote earlier Saturday with her children at her side.

Voters in Louisana are also deciding who will succeed Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond in the Second Congressional District. Richmond resigned to join the Biden Administration.

In both of Saturday’s races, the candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote will win. If no one breaks the majority threshold, the top two candidates will face-off in an April 24 runoff election.

Letlow isn’t the only coronavirus widow to run for her husband’s seat.

In Texas’ 6th Congressional District, Susan Wright is running in the May 1 election to replace her late husband Rep. Ron Wright. The Republican died Feb. 7 after contracting coronavirus at the age of 67.

Fox News’ Evie Fordham contributed to this report.