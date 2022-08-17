Trump blasts Liz Cheney after primary loss to Harriet Hagerman: ‘The people have spoken’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap on social media after his endorsed congressional candidate in Wyoming Harriet Hageman defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in the state’s Republican primary.

In a series of posts, Trump applauded the “very decisive win” and lambasted Cheney, who he described as “spiteful” and “a fool.” He also thanked Wyoming voters for the “very decisive win.”

“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming,” Trump wrote on TRUTH Social shortly after the race was called. “This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs.”

The former president also made a few comments specifically directed at Cheney.

“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others,” Trump wrote. “Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now.”

He added: “Thank you WYOMING!”



Hours later, Trump commented on Cheney’s concession speech, where she compared herself to former President Abraham Lincoln and teased a possible bid for the presidency.

“Liz Cheney’s uninspiring concession speech, in front of a ‘tiny’ crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, focused on her belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was not, despite massive and conclusive evidence to the contrary, Rigged & Stolen,” Trump wrote. “It was, and that’s not even counting the fact that many election changes, in numerous States, were not approved by State Legislatures, an absolute must. Liz Cheney is a fool who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our Country!”

Concluding his remarks, Trump called the primary vote a “referendum” by voters against Cheney and her anti-Trump words and actions.

“I assume that with the very big Liz Cheney loss, far bigger than had ever been anticipated, the January 6th Committee of political Hacks and Thugs will quickly begin the beautiful process of DISSOLUTION? This was a referendum on the never ending Witch Hunt. The people have spoken!” the former president wrote.

In Cheney’s concession speech, she teased a possible White House bid which could potentially be setting up a Republican primary battle with Trump for the 2024 presidential election.



Cheney said in her post-election remarks that “now the real work begins,” stating that Abraham Lincoln lost congressional races before being elected President.

“The great and original champion of our party Abraham Lincoln was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all,” she said in her speech.

Wyoming Republican primary winner Harriet Hageman will now face Lynnette GreyBull, who won the Democratic nomination Tuesday night, in November’s general election.

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.