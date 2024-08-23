Trump blasts Harris as part of Truth Social flurry on what she ‘didn’t mention’ in DNC speech

CHICAGO – Former President Donald Trump, as part of a live thread on Truth Social, blasted the Democratic National Convention speech of Vice President Kamala Harris in a variety of posts including one after she concluded talking about what she “didn’t mention.”

“She didn’t mention China, she didn’t mention fracking, she didn’t mention Energy, she didn’t mention, meaningfully, Russia and Ukraine, she didn’t mention the big subjects of the day, that are destroying our Country,” Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after Harris’ speech concluded.

The former president posted several criticisms of Harris during the speech on several issues.

“There are 60 million people in poverty in the U.S., under their watch, and she doesn’t even talk about them!” Trump posted.

In another post, Trump said, “She’s talking about how great San Francisco was before she destroyed it, probably not a good idea!”

“No specific programs, ALL TALK, NO ACTION — Why didn’t she do it three and a half years ago?” Trump said in another post.

During the speech, Trump referred to Harris as a “radical Marxist” and said she “stands for incompetence and weakness” while the country is “being laughed at all over the world.”

Harris called Trump an “unserious man” in her speech and said “the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious.”

“And how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States? Not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had — himself,” Harris said.

Now that both conventions have come to a close, the election heads into the final stretch with 74 days until Election Day, and two weeks before absentee ballots are mailed to voters in North Carolina, a key state.

Harris and Trump are set to meet in their first debate on Sept. 10 in Philadelphia hosted by ABC News.