Trump blasts FBI over seizure of medical, tax records, likens action to ‘Days of the Soviet Union’

Former President Donald Trump blasted the FBI on Wednesday, reacting to the revelation that during the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home, officials seized his medical and tax records.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen M. Cannon disclosed on Monday that Trump’s medical records and documents related to his accounting information and taxes were seized by the FBI. Fox News learned from a source familiar that the medical records went back 40 years.

“Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history, with all the bells and whistles (at least they’ll see that I’m very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!), plus personal Tax Records (Illegal to take), and lawyer/client/privileged information, a definite NO, NO,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “Days of the Soviet Union!”

The former president was not the only one to chastise the government. His attorney Chris Kise lambasted the Justice Department for leaks about their ongoing investigation to the media. Most recently, this included a Washington Post report that said seized documents included material containing the description of a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities. When contacted about the report by Fox News, both the FBI and DOJ declined to comment.

Kise noted in a statement to Fox News that the judge specifically asked the government’s legal team about leaks and recognized the harm Trump could face from them.

“Unfortunately, even after the Court noted specifically in its Order that President Trump ‘faces an unquantifiable potential harm by way of improper disclosure of sensitive information to the public’ and asked counsel for the United States directly about leaks, those leaks continue with no respect for the process nor any regard for the real truth,” Kise said.

“This does not serve well the interests of justice,” he continued. “Moreover, the damage to public confidence in the integrity of the system simply cannot be underestimated. The responsible course of action here would be for someone – anyone – in the Government to exercise leadership and control. The Court has provided a sensible path forward which does not include the selective leak of unverifiable and misleading information. There is no reason to deviate from that path if the goal is, as it should be, to find a rational solution to document storage issues which have needlessly spiraled out of control.”

Democratic lawmakers and officials in New York have been after Trump’s tax records for years. On Sept. 1, his legal team revealed in a court filing that they had reached a settlement with the House Oversight Committee and accounting firm Mazars USA in a case where the committee had subpoenaed records from the firm. The filing did not disclose any details of the settlement agreement.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.