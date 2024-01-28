Trump blasts Biden-backed border bill at Las Vegas rally: ‘Rather have no bill than a bad bill’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former President Trump called out President Biden at a Las Vegas rally on Saturday, while lambasting the new White House-backed bipartisan border bill.

On Friday, Biden announced that he would “shut down the border” once Congress passes a bipartisan immigration deal that would purportedly give the president authority to do so. In a press release, Biden acknowledged that “the border’s been broken.”

“What’s been negotiated would — if passed into law — be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we’ve ever had in our country,” the president said. “It would give me, as president, a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed. And if given that authority, I would use it the day I sign the bill into law.”

Speaking to a Las Vegas audience, Trump argued that the bill would actually make the migrant crisis worse.

“The so-called border security deal Biden is gushing out and pushing out is not designed to stop illegal immigration,” the Republican claimed. “It’s designed to continue the invasion of America while sending billions of dollars to Ukraine and other countries.”

Trump also disputed Biden’s claim that he does not already have the executive power to make sweeping changes.

“The fact is that if Joe Biden truly wanted to secure the border, he doesn’t really need a bill,” Trump said. “I didn’t need a bill. I did it without a bill. I did it with the current laws. I used Border Patrol.”

The Trump Organization owner also said there was a “zero chance” he would support the deal.

“There is zero chance I will support this horrible open-border betrayal of America. It’s not going to happen,” Trump said. “And I’ll fight it all the way.”

“[The Senate was] getting ready to pass a very bad bill and I’ll tell you what. I’d rather have no bill than a bad bill,” the Republican candidate added. “And that’s what was happening in the House…[House Speaker Mike Johnson] said it’s dead on arrival in the House. We want either a strong bill or no bill.”

