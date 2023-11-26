Trump blasts American leaders as no US citizens are among Hamas hostages recently released

Former President Trump blasted American leaders as there were no U.S. citizens released in the past few days by Hamas.

Hamas terrorists released 17 hostages late Saturday, and 24 on Friday, but none of them were any of the 10 American citizens being held, including 4-year-old Avigail Idan. The release of hostages comes as Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day cease-fire.

Fifty hostages held by Hamas are expected to be released within the four-day window, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. In exchange, 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel will be released.

“Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage? There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP. This is a very sad and dark period of America!” Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.

Two American nationals held hostage by Hamas were released Oct. 20, but no U.S. citizen has been released since then.

While on vacation in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Friday, President Biden said he still expects American hostages to be released.

“We don’t know when that will occur, but we’re going to expect it to occur,” Biden said. “We don’t know what the list of all the hostages are and when they will be released, but we know the numbers that are going to be released, So, it’s my hope and expectation it will be soon.”

Biden added that he didn’t know the conditions of Americans being held hostage by Hamas. While walking on the island Saturday, he told reporters, “I‘m hopeful you’ll see something soon,” when asked about American hostages.

According to U.S. intelligence, approximately 10 Americans are among those being held hostage by Hamas.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wrote on X that Biden should be doing more in order for the American hostages to be released.

