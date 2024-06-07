Trump, Biden supporters sharply divided over ‘culture war’ and ‘woke’ issues: Here’s where they stand

A Pew Research Center survey reveals that supporters of President Biden and former President Trump are sharply divided over topics described as “culture war” or “woke” issues, including gender identity, the toughness of the American criminal justice system and illegal immigration.

The polling, which was conducted between April 8-14 and involved 8,709 U.S. adults, comes as both candidates are gearing up for what is anticipated to be a hotly contested election this November.

The Pew findings show that 90% of Trump supporters believe gender is determined by sex assigned at birth, compared to just 39% of Biden supporters. Nearly 60% of those who support Biden say gender can be different from the sex assigned at birth, compared to only 9% of Trump backers.

When it comes to the criminal justice system, 81% of Trump supporters said it’s not tough enough on criminals, compared to just 40% of Biden supporters who felt the same way.

Voters also were split on the need to deport undocumented migrants from the U.S.

Sixty-three percent of Trump supporters signaled in the Pew Research Center survey that they are in favor of a national law enforcement effort to deport undocumented migrants currently living on American soil, compared to only 11% of Biden supporters.

The survey also found that only 27% of registered voters who support Trump believe the legacy of slavery affects the position of Black people in the U.S. today, while 73% say it has little to no impact, according to the Pew Research Center.

When Biden supporters were asked the same question, 79% said the legacy of slavery is still making an impact on the standing of Black people, compared to 20% who said it doesn’t have much of an effect.

Despite their differences, there are some areas where both Biden and Trump supporters find common ground.

The Pew Research Center says the survey found 59% of Trump supporters and 51% of Biden supporters believe increased use of artificial intelligence in daily life is bad for society.

It also says 94% of Biden supporters and 79% of Trump supporters believe people openly discussing mental health and well-being is a good thing for society.