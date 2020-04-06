Trump, Biden speak by phone about coronavirus

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke over the phone Monday afternoon about the coronavirus crisis, Fox News has learned.

A source familiar with the call said they spoke about the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Vice President Biden and President Trump had a good call,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. “VP Biden shared several suggestions for actions the Administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation.”

The call comes after Fox News first reported last week that Biden offered to have a phone call with Trump directly to discuss a strategy to combat the virus.

On Monday, the president teased the former vice president, tweeting: “What ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?”

Biden, on Monday, replied to the president’s tweet, appearing to keep the offer of a chat on the table.

“Mr. President, I hope we can gather in Milwaukee, but that is going to depend on you stepping up and doing what needs to be done to handle this pandemic,” Biden tweeted, before plugging his campaign page outlining his own response.

He added: “Happy to discuss anytime.”

Earlier Monday, a source familiar told Fox News that despite the president expressing interest in having a phone call with the Democratic frontrunner, the Biden campaign did not hear from the White House.

The source told Fox News that the Biden campaign reached out to the White House Monday to set up the call, which took place Monday afternoon.

Last week, when asked whether he would be receptive to a call with the likely Democratic presidential nominee, Trump said: “Oh sure, absolutely. I’d love to speak with him.”

“I always found him to be a nice guy. I don’t know him very well, frankly, but I think he’s probably a nice guy,” Trump said last week. “If he’d like to call, I’d absolutely take his call.”

Biden’s offer of a phone call came after Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway challenged him to stop criticizing the Trump administration’s efforts and instead “call the White House today and offer some support.”