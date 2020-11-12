Trump bettors peeved that UK betting site declared Joe Biden the winner

A British betting website has irked bettors who laid down cash on President Trump to win reelection by declaring Democratic nominee Joe Biden the winner, regardless of how any legal challenges could impact the results.

Most American media outlets – including Fox News – called the race for Biden on Saturday, making him the president-elect. But the Trump campaign has claimed widespread voting fraud occurred in multiple states and the president has not conceded the election. He is filing numerous legal challenges.

Mediaite noticed that Bet365, a betting platform across the pond, has taken to Twitter to defend itself from gamblers who are angry they don’t have a chance of cashing in on their Trump wagers if the election is somehow reversed.

“Based on the number of votes counted, Joe Biden has gained enough Electoral College votes to be deemed the winner. All media outlets are confirming Joe Biden will receive between 279 and 290 Electoral College Votes,” Bet365 responded to one disgruntled gambler.

One user asked, “How can bet365 call in bets on a still running US election when the election is still live. Their decision is based upon an opinion of a media outlet. Not an official call. Media opinions differ. How does one take precedence over another?”

The gambling platform fired back that “all media outlets are confirming Joe Biden will receive at least 279 Electoral College votes, with only 270 required for him to win.”

Trump’s legal team has filed or promised dozens of lawsuits across the country, in states including Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Trump and his team have claimed widespread fraud put Biden over the top, but little concrete evidence has been produced.

Many gamblers are hopeful that Trump still has a trick up his sleeve:

Bet365 maintains that its rules governing such wagers indicate Biden is the winner.

