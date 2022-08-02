Trump-backed Tudor Dixon wins crowded Michigan GOP gubernatorial primary

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has come out on top in a crowded primary field and will face incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election.

The Associated Press called the race for Dixon with approximately 19% of the vote counted, showing her in the lead with 41% of the vote.

Dixon received a last-minute endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Friday, which appeared to help solidly her front-runner status in a field that included businessman Kevin Rinke, church pastor Ralph Rebandt, businessman and chiropractor Garrett Soldano, and real estate broker Ryan Kelley.

Whitmer is seeking a second term as governor following a tumultuous few years filled with criticism over her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which included a slow economic recovery for the state, a large loss of small businesses, and suffering school performance.

Democrats were accused of meddling in the Republican primary after running ads attacking Dixon, appearing to show her as the GOP candidate the party least wanted to face in the general election.

The race will be one of the most closely watched gubernatorial contests in the country with analysts predicting it will be a toss-up as to which party comes out on top.