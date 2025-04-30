Trump-backed Republican rips Dem town halls as ‘goofing off’ after chicken stunt

Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo., who snagged an endorsement from President Donald Trump this week, is firing back at Colorado Democrats following a series of “People’s Town Halls” that went off the rails during the April congressional recess, as intra-party tensions and strange songs took center stage.

“While Democrats goof off and sing songs, Congressman Gabe Evans is working hard and fighting to make Colorado a better and safer place to live, work, and raise a family,” Evans’ spokeswoman said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, one of several Democrats hosting town halls in Republican-held congressional districts, traveled to Colorado for a Democrat-run town hall in Evans’ home district last week. The town hall was derailed by questions about the Democratic Party, undercutting the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) plan to provide a “platform to fight back against Republicans’ dangerous agenda.”

Town hall attendees asked question after question about the party’s future and expressed concerns that Democrats aren’t doing enough to resist Trump’s second term, according to a report by The New York Times. Meanwhile, Casar spoke in front of a cardboard cutout of Evans with chicken legs.

“Republican members of Congress still aren’t willing to meet with their own constituents, so I’m still doing town halls in their districts to talk to their constituents. Today I traveled to Colorado’s 8th District to answer questions and talk about what we can do to fight back,” Casar said on X following the event.

As of Monday, the DNC reported hosting 100 “People’s Town Halls” in 45 states, alongside the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the Association of State Democrats Committee (ASDC).

“Americans of every political party are mad as hell that not only are Republicans jacking up the cost of living by slashing your Medicaid, threatening your Social Security, and eliminating your school’s funding to pay for tax cuts for billionaires — they don’t even have the courage to face their own constituents in-person. Colorado Democrats were proud to bring Rep. Greg Casar to town to give folks a real town hall and ensure their voices were heard — right in Gabe Evans’ backyard,” Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib said in a statement this week.

But as constituents in Colorado used the forum to express their concerns with the Democratic Party, not the Republican Party, the town halls have been ridiculed by conservatives on social media for falling into theatrics.

A video posted by conservative communicator, Steve Guest, from a town hall hosted by the Colorado Working Families Party last weekend, showed a woman singing into a microphone, “Oh, Gabey boy. Oh, Gabey boy. You work for us,” as the crowd erupted in cheers.

“Since when is singing a ridiculous song like this part of a serious town hall? Never. The Democrat Party is floundering—that’s why people were singing laughable songs like this one in CO-08 this week,” Guest said on X.

“You are not here… You just run and hide… We call you here to do your freaking job,” the woman sang.

According to the event announcement, “The People’s Town Hall: Where is Gabe?” invited Evans to speak to constituents at the progressive group’s town hall. The group planned to listen to stories from the community if he didn’t attend, which he did not.

Evans was the only candidate to flip a House district red in a blue state in the 2024 election, according to his campaign. The Colorado Republican picked up a key endorsement from Trump this week for his 2026 re-election campaign.

“Congressman Gabe Evans is an America First Patriot who is doing a fantastic job representing Colorado’s 8th Congressional District!” Trump said on Truth Social, “Gabe Evans has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!”

“Thank you Mr. President! I am dialed in on making sure our community is free of criminal illegal immigrant gangs and making Colorado a safer place to live, work, and raise a family. Proud to be fighting for #CO08 in Congress,” Evans replied on X.

Trump also endorsed Evans in 2024 as he unseated former Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo. Cook Political Report, a leading nonpartisan political handicapper, ranked Evans’ district a “toss up” in 2026.

The DNC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.