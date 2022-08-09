Trump-backed candidates rush to his defense after ‘politically motivated’ Mar-a-Lago raid

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After being endorsed by former President Donald Trump in their campaigns, Trump-backed candidates quickly came to the former president’s defense after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home Monday.

The FBI raided Trump’s home on Monday, in search of classified materials that Trump allegedly took back to his residence following his time in the White House.

Following the raid, Trump-endorsed midterm candidates raced to Twitter to defend the former Republican President.

Blake Masters, Republican nominee in Arizona’s Senate race: “When street crimes go unsolved, but opposition leaders are hounded by federal police, you’re living in a Third World country… Everyone knows this was politically motivated. And that should terrify us all”

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican nominee in Pennsylvania’s Senate race: “America is bitterly divided, & what Pres. Biden’s FBI and DOJ did last night will only make things worse. Americans have every right to be upset & demand answers on why this raid happened in the most aggressive action taken against a former president ever in our nation’s history.”

J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee in Ohio’s Senate race, said the raid raises the question of whether the U.S. is a republic at all, and called for investigations of individuals who “politicized” the FBI.

Tudor Dixon, Republican nominee in Michigan’s gubernatorial race, tied the raid to her own Democratic opponent, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “As Whitmer says, she and Biden are cut from the same cloth – both weaponize law enforcement. Biden raids President Trump’s home. Whitmer illegally prosecuted her predecessor & continues to go after him & his staff. Shameful abuse of power, contemptuous of American principles.”

John Gibbs, Republican nominee in Michigan’s Third Congressional District, said “The Biden FBI just raided Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, corruptly using the powers of the state against his political rival. Absolutely shameful and a terrible precedent for our Republic. There must be, and will be, accountability.”