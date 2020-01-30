Trump, at Iowa rally, taunts Dems before caucuses: 'We're beating them all'

President Trump taunted Democrats at a major rally in Iowa Thursday night on the eve of key Senate impeachment action and just days before the nation’s first presidential caucuses there. “We’re winning a lot, we’re beating them all,” he said.

Trump took the stage at Drake University in Des Moines for his fourth rally of the year, which may draw attention away from the Democrats seeking to unseat the president on Election Day, some of whom have been crisscrossing the state for weeks.

In addition, Senate Republicans are expected to have the deciding vote Friday on whether to bring an end to the impeachment trial or to extend it further by allowing witnesses.

Trump cited a “failing New York Times poll” which pitted him against “every one of the socialists,” and had him leading against them all.

Ahead of the rally, Trump tweeted results from the New York Times-Siena College poll showing him leading all of his major contenders: former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. However, all leads were within the poll’s margin of error.

“Let’s vote for Pocahontas, let’s vote for Bernie, let’s vote for sleepy Joe… he always gets the name wrong. He says ‘It’s great to be in the great state of Ohio,” Joe we’re in Iowa!” the president taunted.

Biden, for his part, launched a full-frontal attack to usher in the president’s arrival to the state. Biden spoke to a room full of 275 people in Waukee, west of Des Moines, in an event touted as a rebuttal to Trump’s rally.

BIDEN UNLEASHES ON TRUMP IN FINAL IOWA BLITZ: ‘HE’S MORE OF A BULLY THAN A PRESIDENT’

“He’s more a bully than a president,” Biden said.

“Welcome to Donald Trump’s world. Up is down. Lies are the truth. Allies are enemies. Everything is through the looking glass,” Biden continued.

Trump touted the USMCA trade deal he signed on Wednesday to replace NAFTA, as well as the U.S.-China trade deal, specifically how it would help farmers in Iowa. “You farmers in Iowa are going to have to get bigger tractors and a hell of a lot more land,” Trump said.

“We have never had a better relationship with China than we do right now,” Trump continued. “They respect us, the whole world respects us.”

The president said when “CNN fake news” interviewed farmers, they “couldn’t find anyone to say anything bad about Trump.”

“They said ‘What do you think about Trump, isn’t it horrible what he’s doing on trade?’ They said, ‘No, he’s doing what should’ve been done 20 years ago.”

Trump said that while Republicans are “creating jobs and killing terrorists,” Democrats are “obsessed with the deranged witch hunt hoax.” “They want to nullify your ballots and overthrow the entire system of government,” Trump said, before adding that he recently earned the best poll numbers he’s had since he got elected, in spite of the impeachment trial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hours before Trump took the stage, Vice President Mike Pence met with Iowa supporters at a fast food joint. Just after a speech to evangelical voters in Sioux City, Pence stopped at a Culver’s, a midwestern staple known for its “ButterBurgers.” He then continued on to Council Bluffs, Iowa to speak to Trump supporters at a “Veterans for Trump” event.