The legal team for former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the release of certain records to the House of Representatives’ Jan. 6 committee.

“The congressional request is untethered from any valid legislative purpose and exceeds the authority of Congress under the Constitution and the Presidential Records Act.,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in a petition.

Trump sued the Jan. 6 committee and the National Archives to stop the White House from allowing the release of documents related to the insurrection.

A federal appeals court in the District of Columbia earlier this month denied Trump’s request to block the records, citing a “unique legislative need.” Last month, a federal judge also ruled against Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.