Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of his tax records to House Democrats

Former President Trump asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block the release of his tax records to Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee.

The House Ways and Means Committee first requested six years of Trump’s tax returns in 2019.

In 2021, the Justice Department said Congress should be able to review the records, a decision Trump and his legal team have appealed.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled last December that the Treasury Department should turn the tax returns over to the congressional committee, and a three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with that ruling in August.

The full bench of the D.C. Circuit Court denied Trump’s request to stop the release last week.

