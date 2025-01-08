Trump arrives at Capitol to weigh strategy on budget, taxes and border with Senate GOP

President-elect Trump arrived at the Capitol on Wednesday to meet with Republicans in the Senate as he prepares to take office again at the end of the month and hit the ground running on his agenda.

He entered the building with his wife, Melania, around 5:30 p.m.

The Trump transition team initially confirmed the meeting was happening with the Senate GOP, who are now in control of the upper chamber, to Fox News Digital.

The president-elect is being hosted for the huddle by the chairwoman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., her office said.

Trump is in Washington, D.C., this week for the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away this month at 100 years old after being in hospice care.

The meeting, which will include Senate Republican leadership, among others, is being held in the Mansfield room of the Capitol at 6 p.m. The room is used for weekly Senate caucus lunches and other large meetings.

The group is addressing plans for a budget reconciliation bill, or two, in the coming months. Trump has said he wants “one powerful Bill,” as opposed to the proposal initially put forth by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., for two different reconciliation bills, one addressing the border and another to tackle taxes.

The reason this process is so integral to Republicans’ work in this Congress is that it allows them to bypass the Senate’s legislative filibuster, lowering the 60-vote threshold. This way, the GOP can push through legislation with the support of their conference alone.

“Members of Congress are getting to work on one powerful Bill that will bring our Country back, and make it greater than ever before. We must Secure our Border, [Unleash] American Energy, and Renew the Trump Tax Cuts, which were the largest in History, but we will make it even better – NO TAX ON TIPS. IT WILL ALL BE MADE UP WITH TARIFFS, AND MUCH MORE, FROM COUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THE U.S. FOR YEARS. Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social this week.

However, Trump has not ruled anything out, including the two-bill strategy, he told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

All Republican conference members were invited to attend the meeting, but it’s unclear exactly who is taking part on Wednesday night.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is planning to be there, according to his office.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., will also attend the discussion, telling Fox News Digital in a statement that he was “[l]ooking forward to meeting with President Trump tomorrow. It’s important that we work together to pass a conservative, Pro-American agenda.”