Trump argues Susan Rice has this ‘potential liability’ if Biden chooses her for VP

President Trump on Monday argued the U.S. government surveillance of people connected to his 2016 campaign during the Obama era could be a “potential liability” for former national security adviser Susan Rice if she is selected as Joe Biden’s running mate.

“I don’t want to say how much she’s involved,” Trump said of Rice during a Monday press briefing, referencing the surveillance of people on his campaign. “Frankly, if he chooses her that’s fine, but that’s a potential liability.”

His comments in response to a question about Rice could preview his line of attack should Biden choose her to run on the Democratic ticket.

Trump has long railed against the surveillance of several figures on his campaign, including his first national security adviser Michael Flynn, who campaigned for Trump in 2016, and foreign policy campaign adviser Carter Page.

Accusing the Obama administration of spying on his campaign, Trump said Monday: “They used the intelligence agencies of our country to spy on my campaign and they have been caught. And there are a lot of people involved.”

Rice’s name has surfaced in reviews of the so-called Russia investigation of Trump figures because of an email she sent herself in the final days of the Obama administration documenting a meeting she attended with President Obama and others where Flynn was discussed.

A spokeswoman for Rice has defended the actions during that meeting as proper.

Biden has vowed to choose a woman as his running mate and is expected to name his vice presidential nominee in the coming days ahead of the Democratic National Convention beginning next week.