Trump approval rating tops 50% as he leads Biden on voters’ top two issues: poll

Former President Trump’s approval rating has surpassed 50%, as the presumptive Republican nominee leads President Biden on voters’ top two issues, according to a new poll.

The poll by USA TODAY/Suffolk University was conducted on a sample of 1,000 registered voters between June 28 and 30, after Biden’s stalled and stumbling debate performance against Trump sent shock waves through the Democratic Party. It shows 51% of respondents said they approve of Trump’s job performance as president from 2017 to 2021, compared to 41% who said they approve of Biden’s current job performance.

Regarding two of the top issues of the 2024 campaign, the economy and immigration, more registered voters said they believed Trump would do a better job than Biden.

The poll found 53% of registered voters trust Trump to handle immigration compared to 40% who said the same for Biden.

Respondents also viewed Trump as more capable than Biden of handling national security, 52% to 42%, and on dealing with China, 51% to 41%.

Biden scored higher than Trump on just two of the six key issues the poll asked about: race relations and healthcare. The poll found 51% of registered voters believed Biden is the better candidate to handle race relations, compared to 41% who said the same for Trump. On healthcare, Biden scored better than Trump, 50% to 40%.

Trump is leading Biden overall 41% to 38%, a three point jump for the Republican since USA TODAY’s previous poll in May, though that’s within the bounds of the poll’s 3.1% margin of error.

The poll found almost 60% of those who responded believe Trump “can get things done,” while just 44% said the same about Biden.

The economy/inflation is the most important issue for 35% of registered voters, the poll found. The second most important, at 21%, is threats to democracy. Immigration ranked third at 19%.