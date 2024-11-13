Trump appoints Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence: ‘Fearless spirit’

President-elect Trump announced on Wednesday that he is appointing Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence in his new Cabinet.

Gabbard served as a Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii from 2013 to 2021. In 2022, she became an Independent, and joined the GOP last month.

The Republican is also a veteran who served in Iraq, as well as an Army reservist. She was promoted to lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve three years ago.

In a statement on Wednesday, Trump said that the former congresswoman “has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans.”

“As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – She is now a proud Republican!” Trump’s statement said.

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!”

The director of national intelligence leads the U.S. intelligence community, which includes overseeing the National Intelligence Program and advising the president on security matters. The current national intelligence director is Avril Haines.

Once confirmed to the position, Gabbard will advise Trump, the National Security Council, and the Homeland Security Council on national security matters.

Fox News Digital confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Gabbard was on a shortlist of candidates for the position. In September, the former Democrat told Fox News Digital she would be “honored” to join the Trump administration.

“I feel I can make the most impact in these areas of national security and foreign policy, and work to bring about the changes that President Trump talks about,” Gabbard said at the time.

