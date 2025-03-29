Trump appoints Sara Carter as next drug czar, says she ‘will lead the charge to protect’ US

President Donald Trump appointed Sara Carter as the next Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). He made the announcement on Friday in a post on social media platform Truth Social.

“As our next Drug Czar, Sara will lead the charge to protect our nation, and save our children from the scourge of drugs,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Carter re-posted Trump’s Truth Social post on X with a message thanking the president and expressing her excitement about joining the administration.

“It is truly an honor to serve President Donald J. Trump and be part of an administration committed to putting America first,” Carter wrote. “America’s greatest resource is our people and it will be up to each and every one of us to do our part – I promise you I will never stop fighting.”

As a journalist, Carter, who was a Fox News contributor, did extensive reporting on the border, particularly during the Biden administration when immigration policies were more lax. She called for stronger border policies due to the massive amount of drug and human trafficking occurring.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., congratulated Carter in a post on X. Blackburn praised Carter’s work on the border, saying the new drug czar would “fight tirelessly” to keep Americans safe.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez also congratulated Carter and praised her appointment, saying it was “GREAT for the country.”

“This is an excellent opportunity for you to effect change and help so many families who have lost loved ones due to deadly illicit drugs,” Olivarez wrote.

