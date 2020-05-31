Trump announces US to designate Antifa as terrorist organization following violent protests

President Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. government will designate the far-left group Antifa as a designated terrorist organization.

This comes as Trump has blamed Antifa for riots taking place across the country in the aftermath George Floyd’s death following an encounter in which was was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police.

WHITE HOUSE DOWNPLAYS MINNESOTA CLAIMS OF FAR-RIGHT ROLE IN RIOTS, IN DISPUTE OVER WHO’S FUELING VIOLENCE

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.