Trump announces more picks, nominates Kimberly Guilfoyle to serve as ambassador to Greece

President-elect Trump on Tuesday announced several picks to join his incoming administration, including tapping Jacob Helberg to serve as his Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment and Kimberly Guilfoyle to serve as ambassador to Greece

Trump announced the picks on his Truth Social platform.

“In this role Jacob will be a champion of our America First Foreign Policy,” he wrote. “He will guide State Department policy on Economic statecraft, promoting America’s Economic security and growth, and American technological dominance abroad. Jacob is a successful technology executive, has the knowledge, expertise, and pragmatism to defend America’s Economic interests abroad, and always puts AMERICA FIRST!”

Guilfoyle was nominated to serve as ambassador to Greece.

“For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad,” Trump said.

Guilfoyle, 55, who previously dated Donald Trump Jr., but the pair have reportedly broken up. She was previously married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

Guilfoyle has been a loyal ally of Trump and was a staple at many Trump family gatherings. In a post on X, she said she was “honored” to accept the nomination.

“President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across the world,” she wrote. “It was the democratic values born in Greece that helped shape the founding of America.”

The nomination would require Senate confirmation.

Tom Barrack, a private equity real estate investor and founder of Colony Capital LLC, was tapped to serve as ambassador to Turkey.

“He is a well respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles,” Trump wrote.

Attorney Mark Meador was tapped to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission. Meador previously served as deputy chief counsel for antitrust and competition policy to Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah., the senior Republican on the Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee.

Ed Martin will serve as the next Chief of Staff at the Office of Management and Budget, Trump also announced.

“Together with Phyllis Schlafly, they co-wrote ‘The Conservative Case for Trump,'” he said, referring to the deceased anti-feminist activist.

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R- N.C., was named the deputy director for the Budget at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

In that role, Bishop will implement Trump’s “cost-cutting and deregulatory agenda” and root out the “Weaponized Deep State.”

“I’m so honored to be nominated by President Trump to serve in the stellar OMB team led by @russvought,” Bishop wrote on X. “Much work to do to fight for and implement President Trump’s agenda. I’m ready to get down to it. Let’s go!”