Trump announces major endorsement in crucial battleground Senate race

LAS VEGAS – FIRST ON FOX: Former President Donald Trump has made a major endorsement in what is expected to be one of this year’s most closely watched Senate races.

Trump announced Sunday in a post on Truth Social that he would be backing former U.S. Army Captain Sam Brown to take on Nevada’s incumbent Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen in November.

“Sam Brown is a FEARLESS AMERICAN PATRIOT, a Purple Heart Recipient, who has proven he has the ‘PURE GRIT’ and COURAGE to take on our Enemies, both Foreign and Domestic. Sam is now running for U.S. Senate in the Great State of Nevada, primarily because he knows that Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left are A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY,” Trump wrote.

TRUMP RILES UP FIERY SWING STATE CROWD IN FIRST RALLY SINCE NEW YORK CONVICTION

“Our Country can no longer stand with this Corrupt and Incompetent “President” calling the shots. As your next Senator, Sam will fight tirelessly to secure our Border, end Migrant Crime, stop Inflation, grow our Economy, STRONGLY SUPPORT OUR GREAT MILITARY/VETS, protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH…” he added.

Trump went on to praise Brown’s wife, Amy, in a second post, and referenced his wounds received while deployed in Afghanistan.

Brown thanked Trump in a statement to Fox News Digital following the endorsement.

“Thank you, President Trump, for your leadership and your endorsement. I look forward to working with you to bring a better future to every Nevadan when we both win in November!!” he said.

DEMOCRATS ‘FEAR’ THIS POSSIBLE TRUMP VP PICK WHO ‘COULD SPELL THE END FOR BIDEN’: INSIDERS

Brown beat out his top competitor, former U.S. Ambassador to Iceland Jeff Gunter, for the endorsement after both candidates and their respective supporters close to Trump battled behind the scenes to win the former president’s backing.

“Mitch McConnell money wins, the American people lose. Rinse and repeat,” Gunter told Fox in a statement after news of the endorsement broke.

Brown will likely now be the heavy favorite to win the Republican primary, the winner of which is expected to face Rosen in the November general election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Little polling has been done on the race so far, but a New York Times poll taken in April and May showed Brown and Rosen in a dead heat at 41% each, with a number still undecided.

Republicans view Nevada as one of the party’s top flip opportunities as it seeks to win back control of the Senate from Democrats, who currently hold a slim 51-49 majority.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.