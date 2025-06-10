Trump announces he is ‘restoring’ the names of several bases changed under Biden

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald J. Trump announced Tuesday that his administration will restore the original names of several U.S. Army bases that were renamed during the Biden presidency, calling the previous changes unnecessary and politically driven.

“For a little breaking news,” Trump said during a speech at Fort Bragg, “we are also going to be restoring the names to Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, Fort Polk, Fort A.P. Hill, and Fort Robert E. Lee.”

The crowd erupted in cheers and Trump continued: “We won a lot of battles out of those forts. It’s no time to change. And I’m superstitious. You know, I like to keep it going, right? I’m very superstitious. We want to keep it going.”

The seven bases were renamed in 2023 under a Pentagon directive carried out by the Biden administration, following a 2021 law passed by Congress.

The changes were recommended by the Naming Commission to remove honors for Confederate figures. Trump made no mention of Fort Bragg’s name change to Fort Liberty.

“That’s a big story,” he said. “We just announced that today to you for the first time. They said, ‘Why didn’t you wait till Saturday?’ Said, ‘I can’t wait. I got to talk to my friends here today.’”

A military parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 14 in Washington, D.C.

The White House has confirmed the restoration of the Army base names to Fox News Digital.