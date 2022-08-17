Trump announces ‘endorsement’ of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats in sarcastic posts

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump made two surprising endorsements Wednesday, stating that he “Strongly Endorse[d]” impeachment manager Dan Goldman and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

“Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him,” Trump stated in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening. Goldman, who is running to represent a district that includes part of Manhattan and Brooklyn, represented Democrats in the first impeachment trial of Trump.

“I do this not because of the fact that he headed up the Impeachment Committee and lost, but because he was honorable, fair, and highly intelligent. While it was my honor to beat him, and beat him badly, Dan Goldman has a wonderful future ahead,” Trump stated.

The New York Times last weekend endorsed Goldman over other candidates, including current Rep. Mondaire Jones. The Times said Goldman received the endorsement in part because: “Thanks to his work on the impeachment trial, he already has close working relationships in Washington — an advantage that should help him deliver on the issues most important to New Yorkers, even as a new member of Congress.”

Trump’s apparent sarcasm continued, stating that Goldman “will be very compassionate and compromising to those within the Republican Party, and will do everything possible to make sure they have a fair chance at winning against the Radical Left Democrats, who he knows are destroying our Country. I would like to thank Dan for fighting so hard for America, and for working so tirelessly to stop “Trump.” He was not easy to beat, but winning against him made me realize just how very talented I am!”

A spokesperson for Trump told Fox News Digital that the statements on Truth “speak for themselves.”

Trump went on to endorse another candidate to represent an area of New York City, Carolyn Maloney.

“A vote for Carolyn Maloney in NY-12 is a vote for the future! She is a kind and wonderful person, who has always said terrific things about me, and will support me no matter what I do, just as I supported her very early on. She begged for a check with no quid pro quo, and I gave it to her. In fact, I gave her many,” Trump said.

Maloney did take money from Trump in the 1990s and 2000s and refused to reimburse the funds after Trump became president. “Those decades-old donations were made and spent at the time to re-elect Democrats, as intended,” Maloney said of the donations.

Trump also mentioned Maloney’s Democratic opponent, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. The two sitting members of Congress are running against each other due to redistricting.

“On the other hand, Jerry Nadler is likewise a hard driving man of the people, whose energy and attention to detail is unlike anyone else in Congress,” Trump wrote. “He is high energy, sharp, quick wittted, and bright. You can’t go wrong with either, but Carolyn Maloney is the better man. She will lead our Country into a very GREEN and prosperous future. Carolyn has my Complete and Total Endorsement, she will never let our Conservative Movement down!”

New York’s congressional primaries will be held Aug. 23.