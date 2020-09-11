Trump announces deal between Bahrain, Israel to normalize relations in push for Mideast peace

President Trump on Friday announced that Bahrain has agreed to normalize relations with Israel, another diplomatic win for the president coming after a similar agreement with the United Arab Emirates just last month.

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!” he tweeted.

According to a formal statement issued by the three countries, they had agreed to “the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

“This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East. Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region,” the statement said.

The statement said that Israel had also affirmed that all Muslims may visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque, and Jerusalem’s other holy sites will remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths.

The leaders of Israel and Bahrain also praised Trump for “his dedication to peace in the region, his focus on shared challenges, and the pragmatic and unique approach he has taken to bringing their nations together.”

It comes after a similar deal between the UAE and Israel, also brokered by the U.S., last month. Friday’s statement said that Bahrain had also accepted Trump’s invitation to join Israel and the UAE at a signing ceremony on Tuesday at the White House, where they will be signing a “historic Declaration of Peace.”

The latest diplomatic victory for the White House also came a week after Trump oversaw the signing of an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo that normalized economic relations between those two countries.

That arrangement also included Kosovo recognizing Israel, and Serbia agreeing to move its embassy to Jerusalem — as the U.S. had done with its embassy in 2017.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.