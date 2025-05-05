Trump announces 100% tariff on all foreign-produced movies: ‘WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

President Donald Trump decried the state of the motion picture industry in a social media post on Sunday while announcing plans to implement a Hollywood-related tariff.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump wrote that the “Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death.”

“Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States,” Trump claimed. “Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated.”

The president said that the situation was a “concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat.”

“It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!” Trump wrote.

The Republican said that his plans to institute a tariff are in the works, and he authorized the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative “to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands.”

“WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” Trump concluded.

The comments come after several of Trump’s tariff plans have been paused in recent months due to market turmoil and backlash. On Sunday, Trump said that he would not drop tariffs on China to get Beijing to come to the negotiating table.

“At some point, I’m going to lower them, because otherwise you could never do business with them,” Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker. “And they want to do business very much like their economy is really doing badly. Their economy is collapsing.”

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.