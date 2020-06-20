Trump and RNC trail Biden in May fundraising, but maintain cash advantage heading into summer

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and their joint fundraising committee raked in a combined $74 million in May, topping their April numbers but trailing the Biden campaign and Democratic National Committee’s haul during the same time period.

The RNC told Fox News that the $74 million brought the Trump campaign and RNC’s total fundraising to more than $817 million and that the joint entities now have $265 million cash-on-hand.

BIDEN AND DNC RAKE IN MORE THAN $80 MILLION IN MAY

Last month, the Biden campaign and the DNC brought in $80.8 million.

But GOP officials touted their war chest, saying it “continues to dwarf” what Biden and the Democrats are sitting on — while the latest figures aren’t available, they had roughly $100 million as of May. This leaves the Trump operation well-positioned as the campaign revs back up heading into the summer after a monthslong hiatus forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The GOP officials said that despite Democrats’ fundraising success in May, they were “unable to make a dent in the massive cash-on-hand advantages that the Trump campaign and RNC enjoys.”

The officials told Fox News that fundraising, as it did for Biden, surged for the RNC and the Trump campaign in May, as they raised $12 million more than they did in April.

Also, last Sunday, the RNC and Trump campaign saw their single largest online fundraising day ever, raising $14 million online in just 24 hours, corresponding with President Trump’s birthday.

“President Trump’s consistent leadership and unprecedented actions during this challenging time has undoubtedly resonated with the American people,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News. “Support across the country continues to pour in, helping us to build an unparalleled operation that will deliver victories up and down the ballot in November.”

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale also touted the “massive fundraising haul,” saying “it remains clear that the enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election campaign goes unmatched.”

TRUMP CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES PRESIDENT’S BIRTHDAY WITH RECORD SINGLE DAY ONLINE FUNDRAISING HAUL

“While Sleepy Joe Biden lobs ineffective partisan attacks from the shadows of his basement, President Trump is leading The Great American Comeback and he is drawing support from every corner of this country,” Parscale told Fox News.

But the Biden campaign and the DNC in May saw an increase of more than $20 million from the combined $60.5 million they separately raised in April.

The campaign touted the $80.8 million they raked in last month, noting that half the donors in May were new. Biden aides also spotlighted that they’ve tripled the number of online donors since February.

“Just a few months ago, people were ready to write this campaign off. Now, we are making huge dents in Donald Trump’s war chest. Every single dollar is going to make sure he is only a one-term president,” Biden said in a statement.

But an RNC official claimed to Fox News that no amount of “last-minute” investments by the Biden campaign or the DNC will make up for the relationships the Trump team has made over the last several years.

The official said that Trump Victory, the joint field effort between the RNC and the Trump campaign, has the largest field program and data operation in party history with over 1,100 staff in 23 target states — and more than 1.3 million volunteers trained and activated.

Last weekend, the RNC and Trump Victory resumed in-person campaign activities in states that allowed it, and made more than 3 million phone calls to voters and knocked on more than 260,000 doors.

The president on Saturday is hosting his first campaign rally since the coronavirus lockdowns in Tulsa, Okla. The campaign said they received more than 1 million ticket requests from supporters.