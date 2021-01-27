Trump and McCarthy set up face-to-face meeting as Dems weigh impeachment trial options.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday, Fox News has learned.

The meeting will occur in South Florida just weeks after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that many have blamed on Trump.

In the aftermath, McCarthy opposed impeaching Trump but was open to a censure resolution. But McCarthy more recently expressed concerns about GOP conference chairwoman Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump.

A source told Fox News that at one point Trump told McCarthy that he bore some of the blame for the Capitol riot.

SENATORS MULL CENSORING TRUMP AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

While the Senate is pursuing a post-impeachment trial, it seemed likely that the body would acquit Trump, as it did in his trial last year.

The majority of Senate Republicans backed a measure challenging the constitutionality of the impeachment trial on Tuesday, but it was ultimately defeated as five from their party joined all 50 Democrats in rejecting it.

Since leaving office, Trump has stayed relatively quiet given social media giants’ decision to ban him from their platforms. On Monday, he established the Office of the Former President in Palm Beach County, Fla.

“The office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” a statement read.

“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American people.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.