Trump and advisors to hit the campaign trail once again

After the convention wrapped up this week, President Trump and his team of advisers are set to hit the campaign trail once again, in an itinerary shared with Fox News.

Building on momentum from the convention, President Trump will deliver remarks at a rally in New Hampshire Friday night. After that, he will head to Texas and Louisiana this weekend in the wake of Hurricane Laura, which wreaked havoc on both states and left nearly 700,000 without power.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, will join Evangelicals for Trump Prayer, Praise, and Patriotism event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte was where Republican delegates nominated the president this week. Pastor Paula White, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Bishop Harry Jackson, Bishop Larry Jackson, Pastor Todd Lamphere, Dr. Richard Land, Dr. Richard Lee, Ralph Reed and Pastor Tony Suarez will all be featured at the event.

Next week, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor and wife to Eric Lara Trump will travel to Pennsylvania and Florida, both key battleground states. Vice President Mike Pence will also be in Pennsylvania next week advocating for Trump’s “pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda.”

At the same time, the Women for Trump bus tour will wrap up in Nevada and head to Arizona. The Women for Trump bus tour features a rotation of members of the Women for Trump campaign coalition as well as female leaders from across America.

The Team Trump on Tour bus will wrap up in Colorado and head to Texas next week. The Team Trump on Tour features a rotation of key local, state, and national leaders who advocate for the president’s record.

Meanwhile Joe Biden announced he will once again hit the campaign trail after Labor Day. The Democratic nominee has spent much of his campaign since the coronavirus pandemic at his home in Wilmington, Del. Trump and his allies have mocked Biden for his lack of travel, saying that the former vice president has been hiding in his basement.

“One of the things we’re thinking about is I’m going to be going up into Wisconsin, and Minnesota, spending time in Pennsylvania, out in Arizona. But we’re going to do it in a way that is totally consistent with being responsible, unlike what this guy’s doing,” Biden said at a campaign event. Trump mocked Biden for not traveling to Milwaukee to accept the nomination, as originally planned.

The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and their joint-fundraising committees raked in $76 million during the 2020 Republican National Convention this week, Fox News has learned. Last week, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign announced that it, the Democratic National Committee, and their joint fundraising committees brought in $70 million in fundraising during the 4-day Democratic convention.

A senior Trump campaign official told Fox News that the campaign, the RNC, and Trump Victory and Trump MAGAC (Make America Great Again Committee) raised $76 million between the kick-off to the convention Monday and President Trump’s formal nomination acceptance Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Convention brought in 147.9 million total views across television and online between Monday and the end of Thursday night’s programming, according to a senior campaign official.

The DNC convention, as Fox News previously reported, had 122 million total viewers through television and online.